Northeast Monsoon Heading To Conclusion In TN With Near Normal Rainfall Season

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 28 (IANS) The Northeast Monsoon season in Tamil Nadu, which typically spans from October to December, is nearing its conclusion, with the state having received close to its normal rainfall for the season.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon, which began in October, is now in its final phase, with only a few days remaining before it officially withdraws.

This year, the Northeast Monsoon brought widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu, significantly benefiting the state.

The impact of Cyclone Ditwah played a crucial role in enhancing rainfall, particularly across the delta districts and parts of northern Tamil Nadu.

Chennai and its surrounding regions also witnessed substantial rainfall spells during the season.

From October 1 until now, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry together have received about 42.8 cm of rainfall, against the normal seasonal average of 43.7 cm, indicating that the state has almost achieved its expected monsoon rainfall.

With two more days remaining in the season, meteorologists note that there is still potential for light rainfall activity. However, a change in wind patterns has begun to influence weather conditions across the region.

Due to variations in easterly winds, a gradual shift toward drier weather is being observed.

On Sunday, dry weather is expected to prevail across most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, though early morning mist or light fog may occur in a few places.

And, on Monday, light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated locations in the delta districts and the Karaikal region.

The rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to experience generally dry conditions, with the possibility of early morning mist in isolated pockets.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall may occur at isolated places over southern Tamil Nadu, the delta districts, and Karaikal.

Other parts of the state, including northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, are likely to remain dry.

The Meteorological Department has stated that on December 31 and January 1, light to moderate rainfall may occur at isolated locations over southern Tamil Nadu, while northern districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to continue experiencing mostly dry weather.

As the Northeast Monsoon draws to a close, the focus now shifts to stable winter weather conditions across the state, with rainfall activity expected to gradually taper off in the coming days.