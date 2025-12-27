The IMA In Panama Activates Mega Rice Fairs This December 29 And 30 In Several Provinces

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Agricultural Marketing Institute (IMA) announced the holding of mega rice fairs on Monday, December 29 and Tuesday, December 30, as part of its program to market food at affordable prices, in different parts of the country. The sessions will begin at 8:00 am, and the entity reiterated to citizens the importance of presenting their personal identity card and reusable bags, measures that will allow for a more agile and orderly service.

Provinces and Authorized Points

On Monday, December 29, sales will take place in: San Miguelito (Pan de Azúcar Silos), Changuinola (Finca 6), Ocú (San Sebastián Park), Tortí (community house), Penonomé (IMA facilities) and Metetí, in Darién (San Vicente Farm of the University of Panama).

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, December 30, the mega-fairs will continue in: Soná and Santiago, in Veraguas; Macaracas and Las Tablas, in Los Santos; Cristóbal, in Colón; the Chiriquí Governorate; Santa Fe, in Darién; Juan Díaz, in Panama City; Capira, in West Panama; Chepo, in East Panama; and in the districts of La Pintada and Antón, in the province of Coclé.

The IMA highlighted that these fairs aim to strengthen the supply of rice and contribute to family savings, especially during the end-of-year season, when demand for basic food items increases.