The IMA In Panama Activates Mega Rice Fairs This December 29 And 30 In Several Provinces -
Provinces and Authorized Points
On Monday, December 29, sales will take place in: San Miguelito (Pan de Azúcar Silos), Changuinola (Finca 6), Ocú (San Sebastián Park), Tortí (community house), Penonomé (IMA facilities) and Metetí, in Darién (San Vicente Farm of the University of Panama).
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, December 30, the mega-fairs will continue in: Soná and Santiago, in Veraguas; Macaracas and Las Tablas, in Los Santos; Cristóbal, in Colón; the Chiriquí Governorate; Santa Fe, in Darién; Juan Díaz, in Panama City; Capira, in West Panama; Chepo, in East Panama; and in the districts of La Pintada and Antón, in the province of Coclé.
The IMA highlighted that these fairs aim to strengthen the supply of rice and contribute to family savings, especially during the end-of-year season, when demand for basic food items increases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment