Failing Class 12 Three Times Taught Me What Schools In Kashmir Never Did

Representational Photo

By Irfan Jaffer

By conventional academic standards, my journey should have ended early.

ADVERTISEMENT

I failed my 12th-class examination three times.

In a system obsessed with marks, ranks, and first attempts, repeated failure is often treated as a final judgment on a student's intelligence, worth, and future.

When you fail, expectations collapse: sometimes your own, often everyone else's.

You are silently written off.

What saved me was something often absent in our classrooms: the steady support of my parents and the structured training I received in life skills workshops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schools had taught me science, mathematics, and theory. They had not taught me how to cope with failure, manage fear or disappointment, rebuild confidence, or think clearly under pressure.

After failing repeatedly, textbooks could not rescue me. I needed tools to understand myself first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life skills filled that void.

Through these workshops, I learned how to regulate my emotions, solve problems, communicate effectively, think critically, and cultivate courage.

I understood that failure is an event. I learned to pause and reflect instead of panic, to plan instead of withdraw, and to persist instead of surrender.

That shift inside me changed everything.

Learning became possible again, and eventually, I reached university: a milestone I had once believed permanently out of reach.

Today, I work in the social sector, helping communities, facilitating workshops, and supporting young people facing challenges similar to those I faced.

None of this would have been possible without life skills stepping in where formal schooling fell short.

This gap is particularly glaring in our homeland.