China Adopts Revised Foreign Trade Law To Take Effect In March 2026


2025-12-28 12:04:12
China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress has approved a revised version of the Foreign Trade Law, which will come into effect on March 1, 2026, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The updated law aims to safeguard national sovereignty and development interests while expanding legal tools for implementing countermeasures in the trade sector.

Additionally, the legislation emphasizes strengthening the protection of intellectual property rights and aligning Chinese trade regulations more closely with international standards.

Originally enacted in 1994, the Foreign Trade Law now comprises 11 chapters under the new revision.

