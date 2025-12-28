Female Home Guard Found Dead In Police Quarters In Bengal's South 24 Parganas

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 28 (IANS) A female Home Guard was found dead in mysterious circumstances on the premises of a police station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, said officials on Sunday.

The body of the female Home Guard was found hanging inside a room in the residential quarters of the Canning Police station in the district. Following the incident, the family of the deceased has filed a murder complaint against a sub-inspector of the Canning police station.

The incident has caused widespread sensation in the area. The 22-year-old Guljan Parveen Molla, also known as Reshmi, was a resident of the Uttar Moukhali area under the Jibantala Police Station in Canning Block II.

According to police sources, the Home Guard went to the quarters behind the Canning police station after her duty hours ended on Friday. Her family members did not receive any response from her afterwards. Despite repeated calls, no one answered the phone. Attempts to contact her continued throughout Saturday, but to no avail. The family members then went to the Canning police station. Her sister, Ruksana Khatun, went straight to the quarters. Upon opening the door, she found Reshmi's body hanging from the ceiling with a scarf around her neck.

Hearing Ruksana's screams, other people rushed to the spot. The police quickly recovered the body and took it to Canning Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Incidentally, Reshmi's father, Rashid Molla, was murdered in the Bhangar area of the South 24 Parganas district during the Panchayat elections about two years ago. Following that, the eldest daughter of the family was given a job as a Home Guard on compassionate grounds.

The deceased's family has accused a police officer of being responsible for the incident.

A written complaint has been filed against Canning Police Station Sub-Inspector Sayan Bhattacharya. They alleged that Sayan had an extramarital affair with Reshmi. The family claimed he murdered her because the matter became public. The deceased's uncle, Chayed Molla, has demanded exemplary punishment for him.

"The body has been sent for an autopsy. Prima facie, it appears a case of suicide. However, the family has lodged a complaint against a police officer. The matter is being looked into," said a senior officer of Baruipur Police District.