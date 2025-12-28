White House Confirms Trump Meeting With Ukrainian President Zelensky

MENAFN - AzerNews) The White House has officially confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,reports, citing Interfax.

The meeting is scheduled for December 28 at 3:00 p.m. local time in Florida. Journalists are expected to be allowed to attend the event.

Earlier reports by Axios indicated that the leaders would meet at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida meeting comes amid ongoing international focus on Ukraine's security and political stability. Over the past years, the U.S. has played a significant role in providing diplomatic and economic support to Ukraine.

High-level meetings such as this aim to strengthen bilateral relations, discuss regional security issues, and address ongoing cooperation in areas including defense, economic development, and democratic reforms.

This visit to Florida's Mar-a-Lago marks one of the key personal engagements between the two leaders, offering an opportunity for direct dialogue outside of multilateral forums and emphasizing the strategic importance of the U.S.-Ukraine partnership.