Police Detain Suspect In Menorah Damage Case In Chernihiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region stated this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

During investigative and operational activities, police established that the crime may have been committed by a 22-year-old local resident. According to law enforcement, the perpetrator had left for another region and was hiding there.

The police located the suspect and arrested him.

A criminal case has been opened under Part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional actions aimed at inciting national, regional, racial, or religious hatred and enmity, humiliating national honor and dignity, or offending the religious feelings of citizens).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of December 21 in Chernihiv, unknown individuals toppled the Menorah, a symbol of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, and left a message calling for violations of citizens' equality.