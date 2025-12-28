Former Georgian Defence Minister Detained Over Attempted Govt Overthrow Accusation

MENAFN - IANS) Tbilisi, Dec 28 (IANS) The Tbilisi City Court ordered pretrial detention for Bacho Akhalaia, a former Georgian defence minister, on accusations of his involvement in an attempted government overthrow earlier this year, according to local media.

The court hearing was conducted behind closed doors on Saturday (local time). The Prosecutor's Office stated the closed session was necessary to prevent the disclosure of sensitive personal information regarding employees of the State Security Service (SSS).

While family members and political representatives gathered at the courthouse, Akhalaia's wife, Ani Nadareishvili, was barred from the proceedings. The presiding judge noted that her legal status -- whether as a witness or a defendant -- remains under determination.

Akhalaia was arrested by the SSS on Thursday. Investigators allege that the former official coordinated the events of October 4 in Tbilisi, which authorities have characterised as an attempt to forcibly overthrow the government.

According to the SSS, evidence suggests Akhalaia directed the unrest through various internet-based communication applications, reports Xinhua news agency.

Under Georgia's criminal code, Akhalaia is charged with organising and leading group violence. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of nine years in prison.

The charges against Akhalaia are linked to mass disturbances in the Georgian capital on October 4, when an opposition rally escalated into a violent attempt to storm the presidential residence. Police forces were deployed to use special measures to restore public order after the protest turned into a clash with law enforcement.

Akhalaia was a prominent figure in the previous United National Movement (UNM) administration. He served as the head of the Penitentiary Department from 2005 to 2009, before holding the portfolios of Minister of Defence (2009-2012) and briefly serving as the Minister of Internal Affairs in late 2012.