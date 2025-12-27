IRVINE, Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Testosterone replacement therapy requires evaluation and prescription by a licensed clinician. This article contains affiliate links; a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the information presented.

Searches for "best TRT injection" surge each December and January as men making New Year health commitments evaluate whether prescription testosterone therapy might address persistent symptoms they have been experiencing. This timing coincides with peak advertising spend from telehealth platforms, creating a wave of consumer research activity.







Context on "Best": In this analysis, "best" reflects consumer search behavior and refers to evaluation criteria such as prescription eligibility requirements, delivery format options, lab monitoring structure, and transparency of publicly available program details. It does not mean clinical superiority, guaranteed results, or medical advice. TRT requires individualized evaluation and approval by a licensed clinician.

Men comparing telehealth pathways can view the current TRT program offer (official Fridays page) to confirm current availability, pricing, and clinical intake requirements. Availability, pricing, and eligibility are determined by licensed clinicians and may vary by state and individual medical evaluation.

Why "Best TRT Injection" Searches Surge in Late December and January

The concentration of TRT-related searches during this period reflects identifiable patterns in consumer behavior and advertising dynamics.

Resolution-driven health evaluation: The New Year represents a psychological inflection point when men often commit to addressing health concerns they have been postponing. Symptoms associated with low testosterone-fatigue, reduced motivation, difficulty with body composition, changes in libido-frequently surface as priorities during this reflection period.

Advertising intensity: Telehealth TRT platforms significantly increase advertising spend during resolution season, reaching men through social media, podcasts, and digital channels. This exposure prompts research activity as men seek to validate claims and compare options.

Telehealth accessibility: The continued expansion of telehealth has made prescription TRT evaluation more accessible than traditional clinic-based pathways, contributing to increased consumer interest in understanding how these platforms operate.

What TRT Is and What It Is Not

Understanding what testosterone replacement therapy involves-and what it does not involve-is essential context for evaluating any platform or pathway.

What TRT is:

Testosterone replacement therapy is a prescription medical treatment for men with clinically diagnosed hypogonadism (low testosterone). It involves administration of pharmaceutical testosterone to restore levels to within normal physiological ranges. TRT is an ongoing therapy requiring medical supervision, regular monitoring, and clinical management.

What TRT is not:

TRT is not a supplement, over-the-counter product, or unregulated performance enhancer. It is not appropriate for men with normal testosterone levels. It is not a substitute for addressing lifestyle factors including sleep, exercise, nutrition, and stress management. It is not a guaranteed solution-individual response varies significantly, and not all men with low testosterone experience the same degree of benefit.

Prescription-only status:

TRT requires evaluation by a licensed clinician, laboratory confirmation of low testosterone (generally requiring two morning measurements), assessment of symptoms, and consideration of contraindications. No legitimate pathway dispenses testosterone without this clinical evaluation process.

What Clinical Research Indicates About TRT Benefits and Safety

The clinical evidence base for testosterone therapy has expanded significantly, providing clearer guidance on benefits and safety profiles in men with confirmed hypogonadism.

Evidence from major clinical trials:

According to research published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the Testosterone Trials (TTrials) enrolled men 65 and older with low testosterone and found that one year of testosterone treatment produced moderate benefit with respect to sexual function and some benefit with respect to mood and depressive symptoms, with safety comparable to placebo during the trial period.

According to the TRAVERSE trial, also published in The New England Journal of Medicine, testosterone replacement therapy was noninferior to placebo with respect to major adverse cardiac events in men with hypogonadism and preexisting cardiovascular disease or risk factors during a mean 22-month follow-up. The testosterone group also showed lower incidence of new-onset type 2 diabetes.

What meta-analyses indicate:

According to systematic reviews, TRT in men with confirmed hypogonadism has been associated with increases in lean body mass, reductions in fat mass, improvements in sexual function including libido and erectile function, and improvements in mood and energy. These represent population-level findings; individual results vary and are not guaranteed.

Important research context:

Clinical trial results reflect outcomes in specific study populations with confirmed low testosterone under monitored conditions. They represent averages across groups, not predictions for any individual. Benefits documented in research occurred in men with diagnosed hypogonadism-not in men with normal testosterone levels.

How Low Testosterone Diagnosis Is Generally Determined

Clinical guidelines provide frameworks for determining when TRT may be appropriate.

Symptoms associated with low testosterone:

According to clinical literature, symptoms that may prompt evaluation include persistent fatigue not explained by other causes, reduced libido or sexual function changes, difficulty maintaining muscle mass or increased body fat, mood changes including irritability or low motivation, cognitive symptoms such as difficulty concentrating, and sleep disturbances.

Laboratory requirements:

Clinical guidelines generally require confirmation of low testosterone through at least two morning blood tests (testosterone levels exhibit circadian variation and are typically highest in the morning). Most guidelines define low testosterone as total testosterone below 300 ng/dL, though some use different thresholds.

The diagnostic combination:

According to the American Urological Association and Endocrine Society guidelines, diagnosis of hypogonadism appropriate for TRT consideration generally requires both symptomatic presentation and laboratory confirmation-not symptoms alone or low levels alone.

What else may cause similar symptoms:

Before attributing symptoms to low testosterone, other potential causes are typically considered, including thyroid dysfunction, sleep apnea, depression, chronic stress, nutritional deficiencies, and medication side effects. Comprehensive evaluation considers these possibilities.

Telehealth vs. Clinic-Based Pathways: Neutral Comparison

Men researching TRT options are often comparing telehealth platforms with traditional clinical pathways. Each approach has characteristics that may align better with different priorities.

Telehealth TRT platforms:

Telehealth platforms facilitate TRT evaluation and management through online consultation, coordinated laboratory testing, and home delivery of prescribed medications. This approach offers convenience and accessibility, particularly for men in areas with limited specialist availability or those who prefer avoiding in-person visits.

Considerations: Telehealth evaluation does not include physical examination. Men with complex medical histories may benefit from in-person specialist assessment. Insurance coverage varies and is often not accepted by telehealth platforms.

Traditional clinical pathways (urologist, endocrinologist, primary care):

In-person evaluation provides comprehensive assessment including physical examination, detailed medical history review, and direct specialist interaction. Insurance coverage is more commonly available through traditional pathways.

Considerations: Access may be limited by wait times and geographic constraints. Some primary care providers are less experienced with TRT management. Multiple in-person visits may be required.

Neither pathway is universally superior. The appropriate choice depends on individual medical complexity, insurance considerations, geographic access, and personal preference for virtual versus in-person care. This analysis does not recommend one pathway over another; it outlines structural differences so readers can make informed decisions with their healthcare provider.

Fridays Platform Overview: What Published Program Information Indicates

Based on publicly available information from the Fridays website, the following describes the platform's published program structure.

Platform role clarification:

According to the company's terms, Fridays functions as a telehealth platform facilitating connections between patients and healthcare providers. Fridays itself is not a healthcare provider. The platform is operated by Thrive Health, Inc.

Clinician role:

Licensed medical providers contracted through clinical practice groups review patient information and laboratory results to determine whether prescriptions are clinically appropriate. Prescription decisions rest entirely with the evaluating clinician. No prescription is guaranteed.

Pharmacy role:

Prescriptions are fulfilled by licensed U.S. pharmacies. According to the Fridays website, partner pharmacies include RedRock Pharmacy, Health Warehouse, Precision Compounding Pharmacy, and Triad Rx.

This three-entity structure-platform, clinician, pharmacy-ensures separation between the technology platform, clinical decision-making, and medication dispensing.

Delivery format options:

According to the company, Fridays offers testosterone in two formats:

Injectable testosterone: Subcutaneous injection, typically self-administered. According to the company, this is positioned as the "most popular" option.

Oral testosterone: Daily dissolvable tablets absorbed through the oral mucosa. According to the company, this is positioned as a needle-free alternative.

Additional options:

According to the company, the platform also offers enclomiphene (for men seeking to preserve fertility while addressing low testosterone) and anastrozole (for estrogen management when clinically indicated).

Pricing context (according to the company):

Fridays' published program pages indicate subscription-based access pricing may begin around a stated monthly fee, with medication costs (if prescribed) billed separately and varying by formulation and dose. Pricing, availability, and terms can change and should be confirmed directly on the official Fridays page.

Men evaluating this platform can view the current TRT program offer (official Fridays page) to review current details.

Delivery Formats: Injectable vs. Oral Testosterone

Men evaluating TRT options often compare delivery methods. Each format has characteristics that may align better with different preferences.

Injectable testosterone:

Injectable testosterone has the longest track record and most extensive pharmacokinetic data among TRT delivery methods. According to clinical literature, subcutaneous administration has become increasingly common alongside traditional intramuscular routes, with studies showing comparable absorption profiles.

Characteristics: Weekly or more frequent self-injection at home. Consistent absorption when properly administered. Requires comfort with self-injection technique.

Oral testosterone:

Oral testosterone formats using buccal or sublingual delivery avoid the first-pass liver metabolism that limited earlier oral formulations.

Characteristics: Daily dosing integrates into existing routines. Needle-free administration. Requires consistent daily compliance.

Neither format is universally superior. The appropriate choice depends on individual comfort with injections, dosing preference (weekly vs. daily), and clinical response. The prescribing clinician can provide guidance based on individual circumstances.

Safety and Monitoring: What Is Generally Involved

TRT requires ongoing monitoring to manage potential effects and ensure appropriate dosing.

What is often monitored:

According to clinical guidelines and the Fridays documentation, monitoring during TRT often includes testosterone levels to assess adequacy of replacement, hematocrit to monitor red blood cell production (testosterone stimulates erythropoiesis), PSA in men over 40 as part of prostate health monitoring, and other markers as clinically indicated.

Potential effects:

According to clinical literature, effects associated with TRT may include increased hematocrit (requiring monitoring and potential intervention if levels become elevated), acne or skin changes, testicular volume reduction (external testosterone reduces signals driving testicular function), and fertility impact (TRT typically suppresses sperm production).

Contraindications and cautions:

According to clinical guidelines, situations requiring careful consideration include history of prostate cancer or significantly elevated PSA, history of breast cancer, severe untreated sleep apnea, uncontrolled heart failure, elevated baseline hematocrit, active desire for fertility, and history of blood clots.

This safety overview is not exhaustive. Men considering TRT should discuss their complete medical history with the evaluating clinician.

According to the company, Fridays' program includes scheduled lab monitoring as part of the subscription structure.

Who Fridays TRT May Fit vs. Who Should Consider Alternatives

Self-assessment of alignment with platform characteristics helps men determine appropriate pathways.

Fridays TRT may align well with men who:



Have symptoms consistent with low testosterone and want to pursue clinical evaluation through a telehealth pathway.

Value the convenience of online consultation, coordinated lab work, and home delivery.

Want format flexibility with both injectable and oral options available through one platform.

Are comfortable with subscription-based pricing and understand that medication costs are separate. Recognize that prescription approval depends on clinical evaluation and is not guaranteed.

Other pathways may be preferable for men who:



Have complex medical histories including cardiovascular disease, history of prostate cancer, severe sleep apnea, or other conditions warranting in-person specialist evaluation.

Prefer or require insurance coverage for TRT costs.

Have active fertility goals and want comprehensive fertility-focused care (though enclomiphene is available through Fridays for fertility preservation).

Prefer in-person medical care and direct specialist relationships. Have normal testosterone levels-TRT is not appropriate for men without confirmed low testosterone.

Questions to Ask Any TRT Provider

Men evaluating any TRT pathway-telehealth or clinic-based-may find these questions helpful:



What laboratory tests are required before any prescription decision is made?

How are testosterone levels and hematocrit monitored during treatment?

Are medications compounded preparations or FDA-approved branded products?

What are total monthly costs including subscription fees and medication costs if prescribed?

What follow-up cadence does the clinician use for ongoing management?

What happens if I do not qualify for a prescription based on lab results?

How is fertility addressed if that is a concern? What is the process for adjusting treatment if needed?

Contact Information

According to the company's website:



Phone: (484) 715-9081

Email:...

Address: 17322 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA 92614 Website:

The legal entity operating Fridays is Thrive Health, Inc.

Final Perspective on "Best TRT Injection" Evaluation

This "best" framework is about how consumers can compare access pathways and published program structure-not about medical outcomes, which depend on individualized clinical care.

Men searching for "best TRT injection" during the New Year period are typically seeking to validate whether prescription testosterone therapy is legitimate, understand how telehealth platforms operate, and determine whether their symptoms might warrant clinical evaluation.

What this analysis provides:

Context on why these searches surge during resolution season. Clarification of what TRT is and what clinical research indicates. Explanation of how diagnosis is generally determined. Neutral comparison of telehealth versus clinic-based pathways. Overview of Fridays' published program structure. Framework for self-assessing pathway alignment. Questions to guide evaluation of any provider.

What this analysis does not provide:

Medical advice or recommendations. Guaranteed outcomes or timelines. Endorsement of any pathway as clinically superior. Guidance on whether any individual should pursue TRT.

Men who determine that evaluation may be appropriate based on their symptoms and circumstances can view the current TRT program offer (official Fridays page) to review Fridays' published program details, or consult with their primary care provider, urologist, or endocrinologist to discuss whether clinical evaluation is warranted.

Disclaimers

Content and Medical Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Testosterone replacement therapy is a prescription treatment that requires evaluation by a licensed clinician. The information provided here does not replace the professional judgment of your healthcare provider. No information in this article should be construed as medical advice or as a recommendation to pursue any specific treatment.

"Best" Definition: In this article, "best" reflects consumer search behavior and refers to evaluation criteria such as prescription eligibility requirements, delivery format options, lab monitoring structure, and transparency of publicly available program details. It does not mean clinical superiority, guaranteed results, or medical advice.

Clinical Research Context: References to clinical research findings describe population-level outcomes from studies in men with confirmed hypogonadism under monitored conditions. Individual results vary significantly and are not guaranteed. Clinical trial outcomes do not predict results for any specific individual.

Platform Role Clarification: According to the company's terms, Fridays is a telehealth platform facilitating connections between patients and healthcare providers. Fridays itself is not a healthcare provider. Prescription decisions are made by independent licensed clinicians based on clinical evaluation. No prescription is guaranteed.

Results May Vary: Individual results with testosterone replacement therapy vary based on factors including age, baseline testosterone levels, symptom profile, lifestyle factors, consistency of treatment, genetic factors, and other individual variables. Response to therapy is not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If you engage with these links and subsequently make a purchase, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information and published clinical research.

Pricing Disclaimer: Pricing information referenced in this article is based on publicly available program information at the time of publication (December 2025) and is subject to change. According to the company, medication costs are separate from subscription fees and vary based on prescribed formulation. Current pricing, availability, and terms should be confirmed directly on the official Fridays website.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher has made reasonable efforts to ensure accuracy based on publicly available information at the time of publication. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, changes to program terms, or outcomes resulting from use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Fridays and their healthcare provider.

Insurance Note: According to the company, Fridays does not accept government insurance. Coverage through private insurance or HSA/FSA plans varies; verify eligibility with your specific plan administrator.