IEA Condemns Mosque Blast In Syria

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly condemned a blast at a mosque in Syria's Homs province.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the IEA denounced the attack and extended its condolences to the Syrian government and people for the loss of life caused by the incident.

At least eight people were killed and more than 18 others injured when an explosion struck the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighborhood of Homs during Friday prayers.

kk/sa