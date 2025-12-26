66 Pc Of Existing Users Eager To Purchase Property In India's RRTS Corridors: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in the country is emerging as a strong catalyst for corridor-led investment, with nearly 80 per cent of surveyed existing users associating improved RRTS connectivity with enhanced economic opportunities in their region, a report showed on Friday.

Perceptions of economic development are significantly reinforced where infrastructure upgrades are visible, increasing confidence by over 2.25 times. This translates into tangible real estate interest, with 66 per cent of existing users expressing willingness to invest in property along the RRTS corridor, according to the report by Knight Frank India.

The presence of commercial activity and active real estate development plays a decisive role in shaping investment sentiment, amplifying investment intent by 10.2 times and 7.7 times, respectively.

The findings also point to a clear decentralisation opportunity, with 38 per cent of respondents open to relocating away from core urban centres; however, this willingness is closely tied to the availability of supporting social infrastructure, underlining the importance of integrated residential, commercial and civic development in unlocking the full investment potential of RRTS corridors, said the report.

“The RRTS is a pivotal infrastructure intervention for India's urban and regional transport landscape. While commuters place a premium on time savings, safety and reliability, and are ready to adopt modern transport solutions when connectivity works seamlessly,” said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

For policymakers and city planners, integration, both in mobility and urban development, is key. For investors and developers, RRTS corridors represent tangible opportunities for growth where infrastructure dovetails with land-use planning and commercial momentum, he mentioned.

The RRTS - exemplified by the flagship Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor being developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) - has already begun its phased rollout.

The corridor, approved at a cost of over Rs 30,000 crore, will ultimately span 82 km and dramatically reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour.

The system's priority section has commenced operations, and continued funding reflects the government's ongoing commitment to completing the project.

-IANS

na/