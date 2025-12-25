Salamair Announces Launch Of Direct Flights To Port Sudan

SalamAir, Oman's Low-Cost Carrier, has announced the launch of Port Sudan as its newest destination, expanding its network across the Middle East and Africa. The new Muscat-Port Sudan service will commence on 27 January 2026, operating three flights per week. With this launch, SalamAir becomes the first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) airline to operate direct flights to Sudan, enhancing air connectivity between Oman and Northeast Africa with affordable and convenient travel options.

Located on the Red Sea, Port Sudan is Sudan's main seaport and a key gateway for trade and regional connectivity. Its strategic maritime importance and growing economic activity position it as an important hub for business and logistics. The new route is expected to serve the growing Sudanese community in Oman, the second-largest Arab community in the Sultanate, while also meeting travel demand from the wider Gulf region

Commenting on the launch, Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, said:“The launch of Port Sudan marks a strategic milestone in SalamAir's continued network expansion and underscores our role as a pioneer in regional connectivity. The introduction of a direct air link between Muscat and Port Sudan enhances access between Oman and Northeast Africa, offering greater convenience for business and trade. In addition, the route enables seamless onward connectivity for passengers traveling to key regional markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.”

Flights will operate from Muscat to Port Sudan every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday, with schedules designed to support convenient onward connections across SalamAir's regional network. The service will be operated using the airline's modern Airbus A320neo aircraft, offering passengers an efficient and comfortable journey at competitive fares.

The launch of Port Sudan marks another phase in SalamAir's network growth, broadening travel options for customers while contributing to national priorities that advance connectivity, trade, and long-term economic development under Oman Vision 2040.

Thursday, December 25, 2025

