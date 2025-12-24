403
Gold Forex Signal 24/12: Looks To The Upside (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I am a buyer of gold anywhere near the $4200 level, with a stop loss at the $4325 level, and a target of $4550 level. Gold continues to see a lot of upward momentum, as we are obviously not done being bullish here. The gold market initially rallied during the trading session on Tuesday, but has given back quite a bit of the gains by the time New York gets involved, and ultimately, I think you have a situation where traders are looking at this as a market that they will be perhaps trying to collect some of their profit in.
I think this is a scenario where you will try to find cheap gold wherever you can because it is one of the most obvious bullish markets. If we break above the top of the candlestick and clear the $4,500 level again as we did early in the session, then we really could take off to the upside.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWhen you look at the ascending triangle, there is a potential move to $4,900, which, for me, means that the market probably goes past there and tries to get to $5,000. Traders like these big numbers. Ultimately, at the end of the day, there is no way I am shorting this market, at least not until we are below $3,950, which would wipe out the entirety of the triangle, something we are not doing anytime soon.Ready to trade today's Gold prediction? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
