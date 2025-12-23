Semiconductor Power Devices Module's Laser Welding

@Sic Power Devices modules; @IGBT Power Devices modules; @Blue and Infrared composite Laser Welding machine; @Adjustable Mode Beam(AMB) technology

Friends Laser 's Blue and Infrared composite laser welding machine can weld the copper material better strength performance at lower energy consumption. So it is used for the Sic Power Devices module's and other power devices' laser welding.

1, Infrared laser can achieve small core diameter and high power to achieve deep penetration, while blue laser melt peripheral copper quickly because copper has high absorption rate to blue laser. Blue laser improve the copper's absorption rate of red laser.

2, The Blue and Infrared composite laser can quickly and stably form keyholes, transitioning from thermal conductivity to deep penetration welding, achieving a larger weld depth to width ratio, that is, greater penetration depth and connection strength.

3, Achieve low spatter, low porosity;

4, It can flexibly distribute energy to various non-ferrous metals, stainless steel, dissimilar materials, uneven thickness materials, thermal sensitive materials, etc., especially suitable for welding high reactive materials such as copper and aluminum, which can greatly improve welding quality and efficiency.

5, The Blue and Infrared composite laser welding machine's performance is as same as the Adjustable Mode Beam (AMB) technology laser welding machine, but the lost is lower than AMB machine.

Related pictures:

1) Friends laser 's Blue and Infrared composite laser welding machine picture

2) Sic Power Devices module

3) IGBT Power Devices module