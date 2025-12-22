Mark Stephen Mccollum Featured In In-Depth Interview On Leadership, Growth, And Redefining Success

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mark Stephen McCollum, Austin Texas

Veteran automotive executive and software innovator Mark Stephen McCollum has been featured in a new interview highlighting his decades-long career, leadership philosophy, and evolving views on success in business and life.

With over 35 years in the automotive retail industry, including leadership roles at Sonic Automotive and as Market President at AutoNation, where he oversaw 22 franchises and more than $1.5 billion in revenue, McCollum shares firsthand insights into the lessons that shaped his career. The interview offers a candid look into how his definition of success has changed-from focusing on performance metrics to prioritizing people, culture, and long-term impact.

“Early on, I thought success was about long hours and strong numbers,” McCollum shares.“But over time, I learned that the way you lead in the hard moments is what really defines you.”

The conversation explores key moments from his journey, including setbacks, pivotal hires, and his recent work as founder and CEO of Automotive IntelliQence, a company that helps dealerships leverage technology without losing the human element.

McCollum also speaks about the habits that sustain high performance, including early-morning reflection, handwritten thank-you notes, and mentoring young talent. He emphasizes the importance of emotional intelligence, listening, and creating value beyond job titles.

“Don't chase titles-chase value,” he advises.“That's what builds trust, and trust is what builds careers.”

The feature positions McCollum as not only a seasoned executive but also a thoughtful leader who continues to adapt and grow in a rapidly changing industry.