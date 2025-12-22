Powerchina Hosts“Corporate Open Day” Event During UAE National Day

On December 13, coinciding with the 54th UAE National Day, PowerChina hosted a“Corporate Open Day” event in Dubai. Peng Gang, President of POWERCHINA MENA Regional Headquarters, Fayçal MALKI, Site General Manager of AL AJBAN Solar Energy project company (owner of the UAE Abu Dhabi PV3 Al Ajban 1.5GW Photovoltaic Project, hereinafter referred to as“PV3 Project”), and Chinese and international employees from various PowerChina projects in UAE attended the event.

The basketball match was held at the PowerChina apartment basketball court in Dubai. Peng stated:“Through this cross-cultural activities, we aim not only to showcase the spirit of unity and collaboration among PowerChina employees, but also to build new platforms for China-UAE friendly cooperation and establish deep friendships with project owners that transcend commercial contracts.”

During the construction of PV3 Project, a major clean energy project in UAE, PowerChina has maintained close cooperation with the project owner. Inviting the owner's team to visit the company and compete together not only represents a sincere invitation to our partners, but also demonstrates the open and inclusive international approach of Chinese enterprises. The tacit cooperation on the court mirrors the sincere collaboration in project construction; the relaxed exchanges during breaks shortened the psychological distance between both parties, injecting more humanistic care and trust foundation for the smooth progress of the project.

The match adopted an innovative format with mixed teams of Chinese and international employees. Employees from China, Egypt, Pakistan and other countries broke through national boundaries to form joint teams. On the court, the flexible positioning of Chinese employees complemented the strong defense of foreign colleagues. Fast breaks, three-point shots, accurate passes and other exciting moments emerged continuously, with cheers and encouragement from the sidelines rising one after another.

“Basketball doesn't need language - a look, a pass can build trust,” a participant said after the match. This is precisely the deeper significance of this event: in overseas project construction, how to break through cultural barriers and enhance team cohesion has always been an important issue facing Chinese enterprises. Through sports, a universal language worldwide, Chinese and international employees deepened understanding through competition and built friendships through collaboration, laying a solid emotional foundation for efficient cooperation in daily work.

This basketball match was not only a sports competition, but also a vivid practice of PowerChina's localization development path. By continuously creating cross-cultural integration brand IP and building national cultural exchange platforms, PowerChina is using practical actions to interpret the cooperation concept of“extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits,” while promoting clean energy development and writing new chapters for China-UAE friendly exchanges.

In the future, PowerChina will continue to explore more diverse forms of cultural exchange, making sports, arts, festival celebrations and other activities bridges connecting Chinese and international employees and deepening relationships with project owners, establishing PowerChina's brand image as“builder, partner, and contributor” in overseas markets, and contributing corporate strength to promoting people-to-people connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Personnel from PowerChina MENA Regional Headquarters, SEPCO III,HDEC, Dubai Hassyan 180 MIGD SWRO IWP Department, Abu Dhabi PV3 Al Ajban 1.5GW Photovoltaic ProjectDepartment, the Khazna PV Independent Power Project in The United Arab Emirates, 'Round the clock' 24/7 clean energy project Department and other relevant units participated in this event.