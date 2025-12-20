Kazakhstan Seeks Japanese Expertise For Balanced Energy Transition Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has outlined plans to deepen cooperation with Japan in the energy sector, emphasizing a balanced approach that combines traditional energy development with green technologies, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakh president.

Speaking during Central Asia - Japan Summit, the president stressed Kazakhstan's interest in attracting Japanese expertise, innovation, and investment into projects focused on the extraction and processing of traditional energy resources using environmentally friendly solutions.

“We view the development of clean energy as a long-term strategic priority. Kazakhstan is interested in attracting Japanese expertise, innovation, and investment in projects to extract and process traditional energy resources using green technologies,” Tokayev said.

He noted that amid geopolitical instability and growing global energy demand, hydrocarbon resources will continue to play a key role in ensuring economic stability, making it essential to pursue a balanced and equitable energy transition.

Kazakhstan's significant coal reserves were also highlighted as part of the country's long-term plans. Tokayev pointed out that coal remains a major component of the national energy balance, underscoring the importance of modernizing the sector.

“Therefore, we expect to attract the most advanced technologies to transform this natural resource into a powerful energy source,” President Tokayev stated.

To note, in a recent address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev articulated Kazakhstan's strategic initiative to overhaul its energy and utilities infrastructure comprehensively. He outlined an ambitious plan involving the reconstruction of a minimum of 200 facilities and the enhancement of 86,000 kilometers of networks, all targeted for completion by the year 2030, as he spoke at a ceremony commemorating Energy Workers' Day.