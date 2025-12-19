US State Secretary Says Gaza Peace Needs Hamas Disarmament

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Dec 20 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said any lasting peace in Gaza would require preventing Hamas from retaining the capacity to threaten Israel.

“You cannot have a Hamas that can threaten Israel in the future,” Rubio said. He said peace efforts must focus on disarmament.

“So that's why disarmament is so critical,” Rubio tod reporters during his year-end news conferene.

Rubio declined to detail negotiation specifics but stressed the principle.“I'm not going to get into the details of those types of negotiations,” he said.

He warned against rebuilding Gaza without security guarantees.“You're not going to convince anyone to invest money in Gaza if they believe another war is going to happen in two or three years,” Rubio said.

He described the consequences of renewed conflict.“If two years from now Hamas is launching rockets or killing Israelis or carrying out another Oct. 7 type terrorist attack, you're not going to have peace,” he said.

Rubio said disarmament would require agreement from multiple sides.“It would have to be something obviously that they're willing to agree to,” he said, referring to Hamas, adding that“Israel agrees to in order for that to work.”

He said the focus should remain on preventing future violence.“No one wants a return to a war,” Rubio said.

The Gaza war followed Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people and led to Israel's military campaign in the territory. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed, and Gaza has suffered widespread destruction.

The US has sought to balance support for Israel with humanitarian access and post-conflict planning, arguing that Gaza's future hinges on removing militant control while establishing viable governance.

