Sikorski“Awards” Orbán With Order Of Lenin After Statement On Russian Assets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sikorski posted a photo of the Order of Lenin with the caption“Congratulations” in the comments under Orbán's post on social network X.

Earlier, the Hungarian leader noted in his post that thanks to the fact that EU leaders have not yet been able to agree on a reparations loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, it was possible to avoid a“declaration of war” by Russia.

Orbán added: "We did not allow Europe to declare war on Russia using Russian assets. This plan would have dragged Europe into war and imposed a financial burden of 1,000 billion forints on Hungary. We managed to protect Hungarian families from this."

As reported by Ukrinform, the main topic of the European Council meeting on December 18 was the issue of financing Ukraine in 2026 and 2027. The compromise reached provides for a EUR 90 billion interest-free loan to Ukraine to cover its most urgent financial needs during this period. The funds are planned to be raised on financial markets under the guarantee of the EU's joint budget.

End of war in Ukraine has never been closer -

European Council President António Costa stressed that Ukraine will repay the loan, which the European Union is providing at the expense of frozen Russian assets, only after Russia pays reparations.

“As an urgent measure, we will provide a loan secured by the EU budget,” he said.“This will allow Ukraine's urgent financial needs to be met, and Ukraine will repay this loan only after Russia pays reparations. The European Union reserves the right to use frozen assets to repay this loan.”