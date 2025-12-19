Event held at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club to support community impact initiatives; The event's £10,000 charity prize fund was distributed across three winners

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, a landmark iconic enough to feature on the UAE 20-dirham note, set the stage for the EC Markets Celebrity Charity Golf Day, on Wednesday December 10th. The event brought together senior leadership and sporting figures for a day dedicated to supporting youth and community programmes, with the LFC Foundation positioned as a key charitable beneficiary.

The Championship Course, at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club known for its history of world-class tournaments, provided an ideal setting as EC Markets welcomed CEO Matt Smith, UK Managing Director Adam Saward, World Snooker No.1 Judd Trump, and former Liverpool FC midfielder Jason McAteer for an 18-hole Stableford round.

The event formed part of the company's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, using sport as a platform to drive real, measurable community impact.

The event's £10,000 charity prize fund was distributed across three winners. Jason McAteer took first place, donating £5,000 to the LFC Foundation, followed by Adam Saward, who also contributed his £2,500 second-place prize to the Foundation. Judd Trump placed third, directing his prize to the UK charity, Teenage Cancer Trust.

These contributions reflect a shared commitment among participants to support organisations whose work provides vital opportunities, care and development resources for young people.

For several participants, supporting the LFC Foundation was a clear priority. The LFC Foundation is widely regarded as one of the leading community organisations in global sport, delivering outcome-driven programmes across education, health and employability. Last season alone, the Foundation supported more than 145,000 people, both in the Liverpool City Region and internationally, reinforcing the scale and reach of its work in helping young people build better futures. Its mission aligns with EC Markets' commitment to backing projects that create measurable and lasting social impact.

Speaking at the event, EC Markets CEO Matt Smith said:“The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club was a fitting stage for an event built on purpose. Bringing together colleagues, partners, and sporting figures allowed us to support organisations that create genuine opportunities for young people. The impact delivered by the LFC Foundation and similar programmes is significant, and we're proud to contribute to that work. This event reflects what matters most to us: using our platform to give back in a meaningful and consistent way.”

EC Markets UK Managing Director Adam Saward added:“The Celebrity Charity Golf Day was a tremendous success, but the real victory is the impact we can make together. Our commitment extends beyond the financial markets; it is rooted in supporting the communities where we operate. Partnering with the LFC Foundation, an organisation that shares our values of expanding access and encouraging growth, allows us to directly contribute to life-changing programmes for young people. This event is a clear reflection of our dedication to delivering lasting, positive results.”

The Charity Golf Day underscores EC Markets' ongoing commitment to CSR and highlights the role that sport can play in strengthening communities. The company will continue to support initiatives that expand access, create opportunity and deliver long-term value to those who need it most.

A short video capturing the day's key moments is available to view on EC Markets' official channels.