Belagavi Session Gave Nothing To North K'taka, CM Siddaramaiah An 'Outright Liar': BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Belagavi, Dec 19 (IANS) Responding to assurances and announcements for North Karnataka, the state BJP unit on Friday charged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is an outright liar and that the Congress-led government has given nothing to the region through the Belagavi Assembly Session.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said the Congress government had failed to deliver anything tangible to North Karnataka and accused the Chief Minister of making false claims while presiding over a divided party.

He said the government first gives assurances regarding irrigation projects and later cites court stay orders to justify inaction. The Govinda Rao Commission report has still not been completed, he added. Ashoka alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has spoken blatant lies and acted as an outright liar.

People had expected the Chief Minister to make new announcements, but instead, Ashoka said, the government plunged the entire North Karnataka region into darkness by cutting off power supply. He accused the Chief Minister of merely blaming the Central government for the failures.

Ashoka alleged that the state government has not provided land for Central railway projects and has failed to release its share for solid waste management projects. Despite the Centre releasing funds for the development of the Yellamma temple project, the state government has not initiated the work, he said. Although around Rs 50 crore was allocated for Belagavi's lakes, the funds have not been utilised, he added.

He further said that Congress MPs had raised questions in the Lok Sabha regarding the release of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission, to which the reply was that bills had to be submitted. Officials, while responding to the C.C. Patil committee, stated that bills could not be submitted, Ashoka said.

Ashoka said that issues related to North Karnataka are discussed during every Belagavi session and that this time the BJP had laid special emphasis on the region's problems.

"Despite a discussion lasting nearly 21 hours, it has proved to be a futile exercise and nothing has come out of it," he said.

If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has presented 16 budgets, admits that injustice has been done to North Karnataka, Ashoka said, it reflects his own failure.

"Even with ministers holding portfolios such as Public Works and Irrigation hailing from the region, roads in North Karnataka are full of potholes. The Chief Minister says Rs 10,000 crore will be allocated every year and later claims it is meant for the entire state," he alleged.

He said irrigation projects are first promised and later stalled on the pretext of court stays, accusing the state government of repeatedly blaming the Centre.

Referring again to the Jal Jeevan Mission, Ashoka said Congress MPs had raised questions in Parliament regarding the release of funds, to which the response was that bills had to be submitted. "Officials told the C.C. Patil committee that bills could not be submitted," he added.

Despite this, Congress leaders continue to claim development has taken place, Ashoka said. He alleged that when BJP MLAs raised questions about the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, no answers were provided. When asked where Rs 5,000 crore had gone, there was no response, he said.

"This is a debt-ridden government indulging in corruption and looting public money. North Karnataka has suffered even more under this government," Ashoka charged.

He further alleged that MLAs were merely spending time at dinner parties.

"If there was truly no infighting, all ministers should have been present when the Chief Minister was speaking in the House. However, only six ministers were present, and nearly 50 per cent of MLAs were absent," he said.

"There is no guarantee even for the Chief Minister here. This government has handed North Karnataka an empty pot," Ashoka alleged.

Responding during the session, Ashoka said: "We expected the Chief Minister to announce substantial projects for the welfare of the state. I spoke for three hours, and the Chief Minister should have announced specific programmes. He cannot blame the Centre for everything. The discussion was meant to address issues concerning North Karnataka. The Chief Minister should have clearly stated what contributions he intends to make in the remaining two years of his term."