ILT20: MI Emirates Stun Dubai Capitals In Low-Scoring Thriller

MI Emirates stunned the Dubai Capitals with a seven-run victory at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, defending a modest total of 137/8.

Jonny Bairstow's half-century provided the backbone of the innings amidst impressive performances from Mustafizur Rahman and Muhammad Jawadullah.

Recommended For You UAE school admissions explained: What the new age cut-off means for parents, students

In response, the Capitals were comfortably placed in the chase before Rashid Khan's two-wicket haul led the heist for the MI Emirates.

The result took MI Emirates to six points and saw them replace the Capitals in third place on the DP World ILT20 Season 4 points table.

Muhammad Rohid made an early dent on the Capitals with the wicket of Leus De Plooy (4 of 11) but Shayan Jahangir (34 off 27) and Jordan Cox (46 off 41) batted with intent. Jahangir thumped three sixes while Cox also worked three boundaries to post 51 runs inside the powerplay.

The pair put the Capitals in control, but a scoring lull following the powerplay forced the wicket of Shayan Jahangir, outfoxed by Rashid Khan. Rovman Powell (11 off 10) joined Cox as the run-rate declined. The pair had put on a near run-a-ball 25-run stand until Rashid Khan had Powell stumped in the 13th over.

Dasun Shanaka (3 off 5) was the next to depart, castled by Kamindu Mendis to leave the Capitals at 94/4 in 14 overs. The Capitals lost a third wicket in the span of six runs when Jimmy Neesham (0 off 3) was run-out.

Though the well settled Cox was still in the middle, the run-rate was on the climb, and eventually Capitals needed as many as 30 runs off the final three overs.

Haq, dismissed Cox and Mohammad Nabi (12 off 13) in the span of three balls to deliver a fatal blow to the Capitals' run chase. The Capitals lost three more wickets, including a run-out in Romario Shepherd's final over as they were skittled for 130. In the first innings, MI Emirates kept wickets intact in the powerplay, but tight new-ball spells from the Dubai Capitals limited Muhammad Waseem (17 off 19) and Jonny Bairstow (67 off 40) to 40 runs in the opening six overs. After David Willey scalped Waseem in the seventh over, Bairstow and Nicholas Pooran (8 off 16) combined for a 48-run partnership. Bairstow provided the impetus smashing Mohammad Nabi for a four and two consecutive sixes on his way to a 30-ball half century, studded with eight fours and three sixes. Capitals' Jawadullah was instrumental in shifting momentum, accounting for Pooran and Bairstow in his first two overs, giving away only seven runs and leaving the MI Emirates at 99/3. Kieron Pollard (6 off 8) and Kamindu Mendis (10 off 7) fell in quick succession to Haider Ali and Waqar Salamkheil, before Mustafizur Rahman ripped through the middle and lower order, dismissing Tom Banton (5 off 11), Rashid Khan (1 off 3) and AM Ghazanfar (0). Romario Shepherd (18 off 10) remained unbeaten with a six and a four as the MI Emirates posted 137/8. “Happy with the win today. The last game we were close too but happy to finish it today," said player-of-the-match Rashid Khan. "It's always good to be in a team that has experience. Today was a proper team effort and bowling effort. I think the way we fielded gave us energy today.” Captain of the Dubai Capitals, Dasun Shanaka said:“We really bowled well, but a few drop catches gave them extra runs. The game was totally with us, I think I gave my wicket away, mine and Jimmy Neesham's were crucial at a point where they needed wickets.” Brief scores The MI Emirates defeated the Dubai Capitals by seven runs MI Emirates 137/8 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 67, Romario Shepherd 18 not out, Muhammad Waseem 17, Mustafizur Rahman 3 for 34, Jawadullah 2 for 7) Dubai Capitals 130/10 in 20 overs (Jordan Cox 46, Shayan Jahangir 34, Rashid Khan 2 for 14, Romario Shepherd 2 for 25, Naveen Haq 2 for 27)

In the penultimate over Naveen