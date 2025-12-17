MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, ATESH agents at a military hospital in Donetsk have recorded a sharp increase in the number of Russian servicemen from the 1441st Motorized Rifle Regiment arriving with unusual wounds and injuries. The soldiers admit that many of these injuries are self-inflicted in an attempt to avoid assignments from command that they consider impossible to carry out.

Russian soldiers say they are being sent to assault positions without proper training, equipment, or“proper supplies.” In effect, they are being pushed to the front line with orders to“take the position at any cost.” Those who try to refuse are threatened with confinement and deprived of pay.

“In such circumstances, some fighters try to deliberately incapacitate themselves sustaining minor injuries in the hope of ending up in a hospital and waiting out the wave of assaults. In reality, not everyone is that fortunate: some are sent back after treatment and thrown into combat again, without the right to object,” the statement said.

According to the partisans, a crisis has emerged in a number of Russian units: the invaders are willing to harm themselves rather than carry out orders. As a result, the combat effectiveness of these units is collapsing, hatred toward commanders is growing, and internal conflict is intensifying.

