Rob Reiner’s son faces murder charges after his parents’ death
(MENAFN) Authorities in Los Angeles have taken the adult son of renowned filmmaker Rob Reiner into custody after determining that his parents were killed at their residence, officials confirmed on Monday.
Investigators concluded that the deaths were the result of a homicide, and early findings identified the couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, as the suspect, according to official statements. He was apprehended roughly five hours after officers first arrived at the scene on Sunday afternoon, shortly after 3:40 p.m. local time.
Law enforcement officials stated that the suspect remains detained without bail, although earlier information indicated that bail had initially been set at $4 million.
Officers were dispatched to the West Los Angeles home of Rob and Michele Reiner following an emergency call. Upon entering the residence, they discovered the bodies of two adults, one male and one female. The victims were later confirmed to be the married couple.
Rob Reiner rose to prominence after his early acting success on the television series All in the Family, before becoming a highly respected director. His film career includes widely celebrated titles such as The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, and A Few Good Men, the latter earning a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Picture.
Among his most iconic works is the 1984 satirical film This Is Spinal Tap, a mockumentary portraying the fictional downfall of a heavy metal band. A follow-up film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, was released in September.
