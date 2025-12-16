Visit Qatar, PSG Renew Partnership Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar and Paris Saint-Germain have announced the renewal of their partnership during an exceptional event held in Doha to mark the official opening of Ici C'est Paris Park.

Ici C'est Paris Park by Qatar Airways is designed as an inclusive, family-friendly, and intergenerational space, for residents, visitors, families, and football lovers to explore the Paris Saint-Germain universe in an interactive, welcoming, and inspiring environment.

The event featured a spectacular drone show that lit up the city's sky, launched by Paris Saint-Germain legend Marco Verratti.

The show culminated in the appearance of the club's and Visit Qatar's logos in the sky, along with the message“The Story Continues,” a striking and creative expression symbolising the evolving partnership between the two organisations.

This grand celebration reflects the shared ambition of both organisations to continue writing a story built on innovation, culture, and a growing international presence.

The new agreement, signed until 2028, reaffirms Visit Qatar's position as a key partner for Paris Saint-Germain's men's and women's football teams, as well as its handball team, representing a natural continuation of a long-standing relationship built on shared values.

Over the past years, Paris Saint-Germain and Visit Qatar have worked together to showcase Qatar's unique cultural heritage and world-class hospitality. Qatar is a destination that combines family-friendly experiences, accessible luxury, and immersive activities in culture, sports, culinary arts, and entertainment. Several Paris Saint-Germain legends and players from both the men's and women's teams have had the opportunity to take personalised visits to discover the country's most prominent sites, landmarks, and vibrant atmosphere, highlighting the diverse experiences Qatar offers to all types of travelers.

This new chapter builds on existing momentum and supports a shared ambition to showcase the diversity of experiences the country offers and inspire football fans and travellers alike to explore all that Qatar has to offer.

PSG Chief Revenue Officer Richard Heslegrave said,“This renewed partnership marks a significant milestone in our ongoing collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain. Together, we have built a relationship that transcends sport, reflecting shared values of creativity, excellence, and global connection. The opening of ICI C'est Paris in Doha is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for fans and visitors. As we embark on this new phase, we look forward to further establishing Qatar as a vibrant destination where world-class sport meets culture and hospitality.”