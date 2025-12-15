SIX FLAGS CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired common stock pursuant or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the July 1, 2024 merger of Legacy Six Flags with Cedar Fair, L.P., and their subsidiaries and affiliates and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Six Flags” or the“Company”) (NYSE:FUN) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Six Flags common stock pursuant or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the July 1, 2024 merger of Legacy Six Flags with Cedar Fair, L.P., and their subsidiaries and affiliates. Investors have until January 5, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



What are the Allegation Details?



The Six Flags class action lawsuit alleges that the registration statement for the Merger failed to disclose that, notwithstanding its executives' claims that the company had pursued transformational investment initiatives in the years leading up to the Merger, Legacy Six Flags in fact suffered from chronic underinvestment and its parks required millions of dollars in additional capital and operational expenditures above the company's historical cost trends in order to maintain (let alone grow) Legacy Six Flags' share in the intensely competitive amusement park market. Additionally, after taking over as CEO in November 2021, defendant Selim Bassoul slashed employee headcount to cut costs, but in so doing had degraded the company's operational competence and guest experience. In short, at the time of the Merger, Legacy Six Flags required a massive, undisclosed capital infusion to turn the company around, and these acute capital needs undermined the entire rationale for the deal as portrayed in the registration statement.

On the Merger closing date, July 1, 2024, Six Flags stock traded above $55 per share. The price of Six Flags stock subsequently fell as low as $20 per share, a nearly 64% decline.



What are the Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Six Flags shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

