Sydney Sweeney Set To Return For 'The Housemaid' Sequel, Production Begins In 2026

Following the success of The Housemaid, Sydney Sweeney might soon return for the sequel, with the makers eyeing to cast the Euphoria star in the lead.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney is likely to star in and executive produce The Housemaid's Secret from Lionsgate. Based on the second novel in the Freida McFadden trilogy, the next film in the franchise will also be directed by Paul Feig.

While Sweeney has already signed to executive produce the sequel, a confirmation regarding her casting is yet to be received, the report added.

Besides Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, a co-star in The Housemaid, will also serve as the executive producer in the sequel. Amanda's character doesn't appear in the second book; however, a possibility still prevails.

Paul Feig's The Housemaid turned out to be a hit at the box office, leading Lionsgate to greenlight a sequel film titled The Housemaid's Secret.

The film has been in development for a while now, with the makers looking forward to beginning production later this year.

"It's clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly-and audibly-to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next," Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate's motion picture group chair, was quoted as saying by Variety.

The Housemaid features Sydney Sweeney as Millie, a young woman trying to escape her past. She is recruited to work as a live-in housemaid for the rich Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar), who otherwise have dangerous secrets of their own.

Michele Morrone, who plays the character of Enzo, the Winchesters' groundkeeper, turns out to be an important ally to Millie.

The film adaptation broke out as a holiday hit, bringing in more than $75 million in the US in the first 17 days of release and $133 million worldwide.