UK Starmer Addresses Greenland Issue in Phone Call with Trump
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer articulated his stance on Greenland Wednesday during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, according to an official statement.
Starmer's office said the two leaders discussed "the joint operation to intercept the Bella 1 as part of shared efforts to crack down on sanctions busting, recent progress on Ukraine and the US operation in Venezuela."
US forces announced Wednesday the seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, previously known as M/V Bella 1, in the North Atlantic Ocean for "violations of US sanctions."
"The Prime Minister also set out his position on Greenland," the statement added.
Starmer declared Monday that Greenland's destiny must be determined exclusively by Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, emphasizing Denmark's status as a vital European and NATO partner.
His comments responded to renewed suggestions from Trump that the US should annex the semi-autonomous territory.
