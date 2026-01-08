Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Singapore Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

2026-01-08 03:01:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the Republic of Singapore H E Tharman Shanmugaratnam received the credentials of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Singapore H E Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Malki Al Jehani. The Ambassador conveyed greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to President of the Republic of Singapore. For his part, the President of the Republic of Singapore conveyed his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing the State of Qatar continued progress and development.

The Peninsula

