Years Of Culture To Debut Children's Book At Qatar International Food Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

“The Mysterious Desert Delicacy” developed in partnership with Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press

Doha, Qatar: The Years of Culture initiative will unveil a new children's book, The Mysterious Desert Delicacy, at the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF), taking place from January 14–24, 2026.

Developed in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press), the book is a creative legacy project of the Qatar-USA 2021 Year of Culture, celebrating cultural storytelling, environmental heritage, and culinary discovery.

Written by American author Allison Taylor and illustrated by Damon Guthrie, the book introduces young readers to Qatar's rare and culturally treasured desert truffle (fagga) through a tale of adventure and friendship.

The English edition will be available for purchase in the QIFF Juniors storytelling area and via Snoonu. Live storytelling will also take place daily during the festival, with the author leading the sessions on Saturday, January 17; Friday, January 23; and Saturday, January 24 at 5pm.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Allison Taylor said:“It is a great honour and a privilege to share my book, as a legacy project of the Years in Culture partnership between Qatar and my home country, the USA. I hope this playful and beautifully illustrated tale of the desert truffle inspires those who read it to explore and appreciate the great abundance that Qatar's natural heritage has to offer, including tasting a desert truffle should you be fortunate enough to find one!”

The inspiration for the book came after the author's first encounter with the fagga. What began as a personal culinary discovery soon evolved into an imaginative, rhyming tale she created for her two young children, brought to life through Damon Guthrie's illustrations.

Author with her family in Qatar

The book intentionally combines education and cultural knowledge-sharing, featuring wildlife insights by ecologist Sara Abdul Majid and a truffle-inspired recipe by Chef Damien Leroux, former head of Alain Ducasse restaurants in Doha.

Developed as a legacy of the Qatar-USA 2021 Year of Culture, the book is a meaningful addition to the growing literary legacy of the Years of Culture programme, which celebrates cultural exchange between Qatar and its international partners. Through exhibitions, performances, and educational programmes, the 2021 partnership highlighted shared values of creativity, innovation, and collaboration. Major highlights included The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion at M7, the Jeff Koons: Lost in America exhibition, and the Made in Qatar film showcase in Washington, D.C. Cultural exchange projects such as JEDARIART and music collaborations between the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra and the U.S. Air Forces Central Band further strengthened people-to-people connections.

Each Year of Culture partnership connects Qatar with another nation through collaborative projects in art, education, heritage, and community exchange.