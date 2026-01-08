Rosewood Doha Marks Opening With Landmark Celebration In Lusail

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Rosewood Doha welcomed guests to Lusail for an evening celebrating performance, culture, and contemporary design. Spanning across the property's key venues and outdoor spaces, the evening marked the arrival of a new destination within Qatar's evolving cultural landscape.

The celebration was attended by prominent figures, including H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani and H E Akbar Al Baker, Advisor to the Prime Minister, underscoring the significance of the occasion. A keynote address by H E Saad Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, formally inaugurated Rosewood Doha and highlighted its role within Lusail's future as a global city.

Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group, Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotel Group, Anthony Ingham, Chief Operating Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group, and Joanna Gunn, Chief Brand Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group, attended the celebration, reinforcing Rosewood's commitment to thoughtful growth and exceptional experiences in dynamic destinations.

A carefully curated program of live performances anchored the evening, bringing together international and regional talents. British pianist and producer Tokio Myers, known for his fusion of classical and contemporary sound, delivered a dynamic live performance, while Saudi music duo AlTurk Twins presented a modern interpretation of Arab music, creating a powerful dialogue between global artistry and regional identity.

The celebration also offered guests a closer look at Rosewood Doha as a destination in its own right. Rising along the Lusail Marina District, the property is defined by its distinctive architecture and interiors inspired by Qatar's maritime heritage, from coral formations to the movement of the sea. Conceived as a vertical expression of contemporary living, the design reflects both the natural landscape and the cultural rhythms that shape modern Qatar.

Beyond the evening's celebrations, the event highlighted the scale and breadth of Rosewood Doha as a luxury lifestyle destination. The property is home to 155 rooms and suites, alongside 162 apartments and 276 Rosewood Residences, bringing together living, dining, wellbeing, and social experiences within Lusail Marina District. Its eight dining destinations span a diverse culinary landscape, including Chinese fine dining at Koo Madame, Mediterranean-inspired Mila, Butterfly Room & Patisserie, and the Golden-Age-inspired Stoke & Stoker, alongside Sikar, QDeli, and Asaya Kitchen. Wellbeing is anchored by Asaya, Rosewood's integrative wellbeing concept, reinforcing Rosewood Doha's role as a place shaped by culture, creativity, and everyday living.

More than an inauguration, the opening celebration marked a defining milestone for Rosewood Doha, positioning the property as the newest cultural and social landmark in Lusail. The evening reflected Rosewood Doha's evolving role in Lusail, one defined by culture-led experiences,,creative collaboration, and a lasting presence within the city.