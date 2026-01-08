403
Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.09 To USD 57.05 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.09 to reach USD 57.05 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to USD 58.14 on Tuesday, reported the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).
In global markets, the price of Brent crude went down by 74 cents to reach USD 59.96 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate went down by USD 1.14 to reach USD 55.99. (end)
