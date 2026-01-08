Qatar Participates In Official Opening Ceremony Of The Cyprus Presidency Of The Council Of The European Union

Nicosia, Cyprus: The State of Qatar participated in the official opening ceremony of the Republic of Cyprus's Presidency of the Council of the European Union, held today in Nicosia. The Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Dr. Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, represented the State of Qatar at the ceremony.

