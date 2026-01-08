Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Participates In Official Opening Ceremony Of The Cyprus Presidency Of The Council Of The European Union


2026-01-08 03:01:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Nicosia, Cyprus: The State of Qatar participated in the official opening ceremony of the Republic of Cyprus's Presidency of the Council of the European Union, held today in Nicosia.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Dr. Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, represented the State of Qatar at the ceremony.

