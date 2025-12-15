403
AGF, Aris, Arizona Sonoran At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AGF Management Limited (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.99. On December 8, 2025, the Board of Directors of AGF Management Limited declared a dividend of 12.5 cents per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the company. This dividend will be payable on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 7, 2026.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.72. Aris rose 2.9% Friday on volume of 1,218,565 shares
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.61. Friday, Arizona Sonoran closed a C$10.4 -million non-brokered private placement equity financing with Hudbay Minerals Inc. which exercised its pre-emptive rights under its Investor Rights Agreement.
Alta Copper Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.38. Alta rose 10.7% on volume of 1,000 shares.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.94. Friday, Aya rose 3.0% on volume of 3,244,512 shares
Canadian Banc Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.78. Last week, Canadian Banc announced its intention to complete a share split of its Class A shares due to the Company's strong performance. The Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2025 will receive 10 additional Class A shares for every 100 Class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange
Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 29.5 cents. Bunker Hill announced that it and its wholly-owned subsidiary Silver Valley Metals Corp. has closed its previously announced asset purchase with Silver Dollar Resources (Idaho) Inc., a subsidiary of Silver Dollar Resources Inc. which includes the option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Ranger-Page mineral interests, covering the sites of six past-producing underground high-grade silver-lead-zinc mines located immediately adjacent to and to the west of the Bunker Hill Mine in the prolific Silver Valley mining district of Idaho, and a 75% interest in the Government Gulch property
CAE Inc. Unlimited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $40.56. Friday, CAE won the contract to deliver Australia's Future Air Mission Training System
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $128.40. CIBC announced today that submissions are now open for its 2026 C2 Art Program, an initiative dedicated to empowering emerging Canadian artists. The C2 Art Program offers artists a unique opportunity to create, curate, and exhibit their work at CIBC's headquarters, CIBC SQUARE, while receiving financial and professional support.
Cronos Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.35. Friday, Cronos shares rose 18.7% to $4.64 on volume of 800 shares.
CareRx Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.80. CareRx has declared a dividend of CAD$0.02 per outstanding common share of the Company, payable on January 21, 2026, to holders of record of Common Shares as of the close of business on December 23, 2025.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.56. Eric Sprott announces that, today, Sprott Mining Inc., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, sold 1,400,000 common shares (Shares) of Discovery Silver Corp., over the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of approximately $7.906 per share for aggregate consideration of $11,067,980.
Galleon Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 89 cents. Last week, Galleon announced a total of 4,530,000 stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.73, vest immediately and expire on December 8, 2030.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.61. GMG provided today the latest progress update on the Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery technology ("G+AI") being developed by GMG and the University of Queensland ("UQ") under a Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto, one of the world's largest metals and mining groups, and with the support of the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana ("BIC") in the United States.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $41.01. G Mining rose 3.2% Friday on volume of 784,930 shares
