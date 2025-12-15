403
China Sanctions Former Japanese SDF Chief Over Taiwan Interference
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- China announced on Monday that it sanctioned former Japanese Self-Defense Forces (SDF) chief Shigeru Iwasaki over what it deemed as violation of the one-China policy concerning Taiwan.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement, cited by Xinhua News Agency, that Iwasaki was in communication with Taiwanese separatist forces, which constituted clear violation of the one-China policy and the four political documents agreed upon between Beijing and Tokyo in this regard.
The ministry viewed this step as an interference in China's sovereignty and meddling in its internal affairs.
The sanctions included the freezing of assets within China, a ban on issuing visas for entry into Chinese territories, including Hong Kong and Macau, as well as other measures.
Iwasaki was SDF chief from January 2012 until October 2014. He was assigned as political adviser by the Taiwanese authorities last March.
The sanctions against Iwasaki came at a time when China-Japan relations are witnessing diplomatic tension due to statements by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on November seventh, saying that the use of force against Taiwan would threaten the security of Japan, a step that would result in military retaliation.
China deemed the statement as offensive and meddling in the affairs of the country and its unity. (end)
