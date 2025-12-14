Partisans Reconnoiter Key Black Sea Fleet Logistics Hub In Sevastopol
The facility is a critical logistics hub responsible for supplying the entire southern grouping of occupying forces.
Partisans recorded precise coordinates of command buildings and key sites used for storing resources.
This center is a vital element of the supply system, on which the invaders' ability to conduct combat operations in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia sectors depends.
All the information obtained has already been passed to Ukraine's Defense Forces. The data will enable precision strikes against the supply and logistics structure of the Black Sea Fleet.Read also: SOF and partisan s strike two Russian vessels transporting weapons in Caspian Sea
As reported by Ukrinform, agents of the ATESH partisan movement carried out their largest-ever recruitment campaign, distributing leaflets in Russian cities from Krasnodar to Siberia.
