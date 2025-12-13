AAP's Kerala Win Reflects Trust In Honest Politics: Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the victory in the Kerala local body elections reflects growing public trust in AAP's politics of honesty and public service. "Many congratulations to Beena Kurian, Sini Antony and Smitha Luke on their victory in the Kerala local body elections. This win reflects growing public trust in AAP's politics of honesty and public service. Best wishes for a successful journey ahead," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

AAP Secures Three Seats

Meawhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured three seats in the Kerala local body elections, all won by women candidates. Ex-Mayor and MCD AAP Councillor Shelly Oberoi congratulated the winners, calling the victory a strong example of women's empowerment in action. The AAP candidates who won in their respective wards are Beena Kurian (Ward 13, Karimkunnam Grama Panchayat), Sini Antony (Ward 16, Mullenkolly Grama Panchayat), and Smitha Luke (Ward 4, Uzhavoor Grama Panchayat).

Oberoi said the success reflects the tireless efforts and hard work of the party's dedicated volunteers, along with the clear vision of AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and the party's continued commitment to public service.

Leaders React to Poll Results

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the state's local body polls and lashed out at the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front. "My gratitude to all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who have worked among the people, who have ensured a spectacular result in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Today is a day to recall the work and struggles of generations of Karyakartas in Kerala who worked at the grassroots level, ensuring today's result became a reality. Our Karyakartas are our strength and we are proud of them!," his post added.

Earlier, the Indian National Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala for delivering a "decisive verdict" to the United Democratic Front in the local body elections. "The Indian National Congress extends its heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kerala for the decisive verdict given to the UDF in local body elections. We are confident that our alliance, UDF, will receive a similar mandate in the Assembly Elections scheduled for the next few months. It is with this confidence that the @INCKerala will campaign with a full sense of responsibility and united purpose," Kharge said in a post on X. (ANI)

