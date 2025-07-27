Zelensky Congratulates Medical Workers On Their Professional Holiday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today is a day of strength, endurance, and humane kindness. A day for those who save lives and always come to the rescue, heal, and support. A day for Ukraine's medical workers! I am grateful to everyone in white coats or temporarily in bulletproof vests: doctors, nurses, combat medics, everyone who works in hospitals, operating rooms, intensive care units, and stabilization points. To those who save our people," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that doctors and other medical workers perform daily feats by caring for the health of citizens.

“A daily feat. It is thanks to you that life goes on. Great respect to each of you for your work in these difficult times. Thank you for everything you do for Ukraine,” Zelensky added.

In turn, Health Minister Viktor Liashko noted in his greeting that being a doctor is more than just a profession. It is a vocation and a choice.

“Once upon a time, they listened carefully to the breathing of their favorite toy. And today, they save lives. Those who chose medicine,” the Minister wrote.

According to him, it all starts small: with interest, play, childhood enthusiasm, and then decisions, training, practice, shifts, fatigue, responsibility, and a tremendous desire to help.

'Medical professionals have been with us from the very beginning. They have remained by our side during the most challenging of moments. They are the nurses who support children in the treatment room. They are the doctors who treat patients and hold their hands. They are the paramedics who save lives. They are the military medics who rescue people under fire. Rehabilitation specialists help people return to life. They are the people who work in frontline hospitals and understand how important their presence is. Those who are at their posts every day - in the operating room, at the reception desk, or in the ambulance - are also important," emphasised the head of the Ministry of Health.

Lyashko also expressed his gratitude to everyone in this profession for saving lives, for children's smiles, and for their dedication and humane treatment.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the presidential decree of June 13, 2023, Medical Worker Day is celebrated annually in Ukraine on July 27.

Photo: Office of the President