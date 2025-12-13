When Does DDC Tenure End? J&K Govt Seeks Legal Opinion

J&K Govt Logo

Srinagar: In a significant development, the Jammu & Kashmir Government has sought a legal opinion to determine when the five-year term of District Development Councils (DDCs) began, a decision which will decide on the date of their dissolution.

Authoritative sources said that the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has written to the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs to clarify whether the DDCs tenure started the day members took oath or from the day the Councils were constituted.

The legal opinion would answer whether the DDCs expire on December 27, 2025 or survive until February 24, 2026.

While the DDC members were administered oath on December 28, 2020, the DDCs were constituted on February 25, 2021

As per Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act- 1989, the term of District Development Council shall be five years except for holding common elections to all the tiers of the Panchayats simultaneously so that all the tiers have co-extensive terms in the district.