Enemies Shell Chernihiv Region 34 Times In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

In total, the enemy shelled the Chernihiv region 34 times. There were 64 explosions. Geran drones hit energy facilities in Pryluky. Firefighters extinguished the fire at the site of the strike. As noted, the situation with energy supply remains difficult.

By morning, some users had been reconnected, but several settlements are still without power.

