Enemies Shell Chernihiv Region 34 Times In 24 Hours
In total, the enemy shelled the Chernihiv region 34 times. There were 64 explosions. Geran drones hit energy facilities in Pryluky. Firefighters extinguished the fire at the site of the strike. As noted, the situation with energy supply remains difficult.
By morning, some users had been reconnected, but several settlements are still without power.Read also: In Kirovohrad region, 19 settlements are left without electricity after Russian shelling
As reported by Ukrinform, following a massive attack by the Russian Federation, two districts in the Mykolaiv region are currently without power
