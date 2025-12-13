Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemies Shell Chernihiv Region 34 Times In 24 Hours

Enemies Shell Chernihiv Region 34 Times In 24 Hours


2025-12-13 09:04:09
(MENAFN: UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

In total, the enemy shelled the Chernihiv region 34 times. There were 64 explosions. Geran drones hit energy facilities in Pryluky. Firefighters extinguished the fire at the site of the strike. As noted, the situation with energy supply remains difficult.

By morning, some users had been reconnected, but several settlements are still without power.

Read also: In Kirovohrad region, 19 settlements are left without electricity after Russian shelling

As reported by Ukrinform, following a massive attack by the Russian Federation, two districts in the Mykolaiv region are currently without power

MENAFN13122025000193011044ID1110476759



