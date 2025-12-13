Those Aiding Terrorists Will Pay A Very Heavy Price: LG

J&K LG Manoj Sinha hands over appointment letters to NoKs of terror victims

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 39 next of kin of terror victims from the Kashmir division, reiterating the administration's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said the initiative marked a decisive step towards restoring justice, dignity and faith in the system for families who had suffered due to terrorism for decades.

“For these families, today the long wait for justice has ended. With concrete steps for rehabilitation, we have restored their dignity and faith in the system,” he said.

'Terrorism Destroyed Families, Silenced Generations'

Sinha said terrorism not only claimed innocent lives but also destroyed families, pushing them into years of silence, stigma, and poverty.“Behind every brutal killing by terrorists lies a story of a home that never recovered, of children who grew up without parents,” he said.

Highlighting individual cases, Sinha said Pakeeza Riyaz of Anantnag, whose father Riyaz Ahmed Mir was killed in 1999, and Shaista of Hyderpora, Srinagar, whose father Abdul Rashid Ganai was murdered in 2000, received government job letters, ending their long struggle for justice and economic security.