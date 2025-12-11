Delhi Court Grants 7-Day Interim Bail To Umar Khalid

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail to former JNU scholar and jailed student activist Umar Khalid to attend his sister's wedding, even as the Supreme Court has yet to deliver its verdict on his regular bail plea in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts allowed Khalid's plea for interim bail from December 16 to 29, subject to strict conditions, including a bar on using social media.

Khalid, who has been in jail since September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various IPC provisions, sought temporary release to attend his sister's wedding ceremonies.

Granting the interim bail, the court directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 along with two sureties of the same amount.

"The applicant shall not use social media during the interim bail period. He shall only meet his family members, relatives and friends.

"Further, he shall remain at his home or at the places where the ceremonies of marriage as mentioned by him will take place," the court said, adding that he must provide his mobile number to the investigating officer and keep it active till the expiry of the interim bail.

The judge further directed Khalid to surrender before the Superintendent of Prison of the concerned jail on the evening of December 29. In December last year, the court had granted him a similar 7-day interim bail to attend a family wedding.

Khalid is among several student activists -- including Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Shadab Ahmed and Mohd. Saleem Khan -- who have remained in custody for over five years in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

A day before, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the batch of petitions filed by Khalid, Imam and others challenging the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant them regular bail.

Opposing their pleas, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had argued that the violence was not a "spontaneous riot" but a "well-designed, well-crafted, orchestrated, preplanned" attack intended to draw international attention during the visit of then US President Donald Trump.

The Delhi Police, in its counter-affidavit, described Khalid as a "key conspirator" and a "mentor" to others allegedly involved in the conspiracy, claiming that WhatsApp chats and other materials revealed a coordinated attempt to disturb public order and divide society on communal lines.

The apex court has allowed both sides to place additional documents on record by December 18 while reserving judgment on the bail pleas.