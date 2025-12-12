Mastercard And The Mclaren Formula 1 Team Launch Team Priceless, Offering Mclaren Fans Unprecedented Access To The Team

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A global initiative is redefining fan access and transforming race-day energy into unforgettable experiences.

Dubai, UAE December, 2025: Mastercard is accelerating excitement for the 2026 Formula 1 season with the launch of Team Priceless, an exclusive global fan initiative in partnership with the McLaren F1 Team. This marks the first time the McLaren F1 Team and a naming partner have offered unprecedented access to the team, giving McLaren's most passionate supporters unseen insight and curated local experiences through the lens of Team Papaya.



Bringing together four regional fans at each stop, Team Priceless will travel to five race locations worldwide this season, kicking off in Melbourne before heading to Miami, the U.K., Mexico City and Abu Dhabi.

Members will unlock Priceless Experiences only available through Mastercard, including the opportunity to experience the best seat in the McLaren Racing garage to witness prep for the race - the newly dedicated Priceless seat - plus the chance to meet McLaren Formula 1 Team drivers Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and the McLaren engineers, along with other behind-the-scenes moments throughout the weekend. Fans selected for Team Priceless will also create content that captures their journey from a unique perspective - bringing the global papaya fan community closer to the thrill of race weekend.

About the program:



Miami is the first Team Priceless squad being recruited. Fans who are eligible cardholders across North America can enter for the opportunity to join beginning December 12, 2025, continuing through December 23, 2025*, by following the submission details on priceless/TeamMiami and displaying their passion for the McLaren F1 Team on social media. Recruitment details for Team Priceless in Melbourne, the U.K., Mexico City and Abu Dhabi will be announced at a later date. Fans can sign up for updates at priceless/TeamPriceless.

How to join Team Priceless:



“We've long believed that experiences bring people closer to each other and to the things they care about most – Team Priceless brings that belief to life,” said Raja Rajamannar, Senior Fellow, Mastercard.“By opening the door to the McLaren Formula 1 Team and its global community, we're creating once-in-a-lifetime moments that connect fans to where their passion truly lives. It's the kind of experience only Mastercard can make possible.” “McLaren Racing is a fan-first team so partnering with Mastercard to offer unprecedented access to the team and all the action is hugely exciting,” said Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing.“Mastercard share our passion for creating meaningful, unforgettable experiences and this programme gives supporters around the world the chance to see what goes into a race weekend from behind the scenes and get closer to McLaren Racing than ever before.”

What we're saying:



Team Priceless brings Mastercard's mission to life, transforming fandom into participation and bringing people closer to what they love most in a way that only Mastercard can.

For the McLaren F1 Team, it unlocks a new dimension of fan engagement, turning supporters into teammates who help tell the story of passion, performance and precision that defines Team Papaya. In August, Mastercard announced that it will become the official naming partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team from the 2026 season. Team Priceless marks the beginning of this next chapter, and a new era for fans worldwide.

Why it matters:



Head to priceless/TeamPriceless for the latest updates and to find out how you can enter for the opportunity to join as a regional Team Priceless member. Team Priceless will be led by two captains who are passionate McLaren F1 Team fans. Their role is to mentor team members and bring fans along their journey through creative, engaging content that highlights the 2025 Constructors' Champions and the exclusive experiences Mastercard provides. Both captains will be revealed during testing in Bahrain in February.

What's next: