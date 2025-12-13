Terror Network Behind FC Headquarters Peshawar Suicide Attack Identified

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Investigators have identified the terrorist network involved in last month's suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Peshawar. According to investigation officials, the suicide bombers were affiliated with a proscribed militant organization.

Officials said the attackers had stayed in Peshawar for several days prior to the attack, during which they familiarized themselves with various routes and sensitive locations in the city. Investigations further revealed that the bombers were provided with accommodation and logistical support, including the preparation and supply of suicide vests.

Authorities confirmed that more than 150 individuals have so far been interrogated in connection with the case, while the scope of the investigation has been expanded to identify additional facilitators linked to the network.

It may be recalled that the suicide attack on the FC Headquarters last month resulted in the martyrdom of three FC personnel and injuries to five others. Three attackers, including a suicide bomber, were also killed in the incident. Investigation agencies have reiterated that all elements involved in the attack will be brought to justice.