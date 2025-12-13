QIAF 2025 Concludes With Resounding Success

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The seventh edition of the Qatar International Arts Festival (QIAF) concluded yesterday, in Hall 12 at Katara Cultural Village, with a large turnout of artists, creators, and visitors.

General Manager of Katara H E Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti toured the exhibition halls, viewing the showcased artworks and expressing his admiration for the high level of creativity presented by artists from around the world. The closing ceremony featured the crowning of the winning artists and the honouring of participating artists, organisers, and sponsors for their contributions.

Dr. Al-Sulaiti highlighted the festival's role as a leading platform that brings together artists from across the globe, reflecting cultural diversity and the richness of human creativity. He reaffirmed Katara's commitment to supporting the arts and promoting cultural dialogue, praising the innovative visions demonstrated in this year's artworks.

President of MAPS International and CEO of the festival Rashmi Agarwal expressed her pride in the successful conclusion of the seventh edition, held under the theme,“Sustainability and Innovation in Art.” She noted the participation of more than 500 artists from 83 countries, including nearly 97 artists from Argentina as part of the Year of Culture programme. She extended her gratitude to Katara Cultural Village and to His Excellency Dr. Al-Sulaiti for their support.

Director of the British Council in Doha Dr. Waseem Qutub praised the continued partnership with the festival for the fourth consecutive year. He emphasised this edition's focus on creative industries through workshops, gallery connections, artwork sales, and auctions that support the sustainability of artistic work.

“We value our partnership with Katara and MAPS International, and wish the festival continued progress,” he said.

The participating artists praised the festival's professionalism and its role as a global platform for artistic and cultural exchange. Mexican artist Patricia Viera said,“My work draws inspiration from music, nature, and eyes and faces. Viewers feel as though they are discovering new worlds of imagination and symbolism.”

Indonesian artist Fawzan Masad added,“My painting-created with natural oud wood from Papua-reflects the historical journey of Qatar's leaders. This festival allowed me to connect with artists worldwide and exchange experiences.”

Over six days, the festival offered a diverse programme of art exhibitions, creative workshops, auctions, musical and cultural performances, and fashion shows, enabling the public to engage with art first hand. This year's edition focused on sustainability and innovation, giving artists opportunities to connect with galleries and strengthen their presence in the global art scene.

With more than 500 participants from 83 countries, the festival underscored its international dimension and cultural diversity, reaffirming Katara Cultural Village's leading role in supporting the arts in Qatar.

The Qatar International Arts Festival 2025 stood out as a major cultural event, reinforcing Qatar's position as a global hub for creativity and artistic dialogue.