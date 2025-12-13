Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's Ardabil Province Seeks To Boost Exports To Azerbaijan - Governor

2025-12-13 03:03:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13.​ Iran's Ardabil Province aims to boost product exports by deepening and expanding its cooperation with Azerbaijan, the governor of the province, Masoud Emami-Yeganeh, said in an interview with Trend.

According to Emami-Yeganeh, during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through November 21, 2025), Ardabil exported $270 million worth of products to Azerbaijan through the customs-border checkpoint.

The governor emphasized that following mutual visits, it is crucial to maintain a continuous focus on strengthening collaboration between specialists from both sides.

