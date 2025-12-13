Iran's Ardabil Province Seeks To Boost Exports To Azerbaijan - Governor
According to Emami-Yeganeh, during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through November 21, 2025), Ardabil exported $270 million worth of products to Azerbaijan through the customs-border checkpoint.
The governor emphasized that following mutual visits, it is crucial to maintain a continuous focus on strengthening collaboration between specialists from both sides.
