Malaysia Welcomes UNGA Resolution On Israeli Occupation Obligations In Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Malaysia on Saturday welcomed a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution restating Israeli occupation obligations in the occupied Palestinian territory.
In a press statement, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said that the resolution, led by a group of like-minded countries, including Malaysia, reaffirms that the primacy of international law and underscores the international community's collected resolve to fully and swiftly implement the recent findings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its Advisory Opinion.
It added that Malaysia demanded Israeli occupation's immediate compliance with all its legal obligations, including to facilitate, without obstruction, humanitarian relief efforts by UN entities, particular the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as well as international organizations and member states.
The ministry underscored that Malaysia would keep working with the international commodity to ensure a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly backed a resolution demanding the Israeli occupation to open unrestricted humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, stop attacking UN facilities, and abide by international law in line with its obligations as an occupying power.
Some 139 countries voted for the UNGA resolution, while only 12 countries, including the Israeli occupation and the US, voted against, with 19 abstentions. (end)
