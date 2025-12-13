Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Meta Company Explore Opportunities For Digital Cooperation

Azerbaijan, Meta Company Explore Opportunities For Digital Cooperation


2025-12-13 03:03:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13.​ Azerbaijan and Meta have discussed potential avenues for cooperation, with a focus on advancing digital governance and innovative solutions, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov's publication on X said, Trend reports.

“We held a meeting in the United States with Meta's Director of Public Policy, Molly Montgomery. During the meeting, we exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Meta in the field of digital governance and the implementation of innovative solutions, as well as on joint projects aimed at developing the regional digital ecosystem,” the post noted.

Meanwhile, during his visit to the U.S., Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held discussions in the ICT sector with representatives of the government and a number of companies.

MENAFN13122025000187011040ID1110475168



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search