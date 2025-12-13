17,610 Jan Aushadhi Kendras Opened Across India Till November 30: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) A total of 17,610 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) have been opened across India till November 30, the government told the Parliament.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Anupriya Patel, shared the state-wise number of JAKs opened across the country and the district-wise number of JAKs, as well as details of the funds allocated and utilised under the scheme during the last five years.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme, a total of 17,610 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) have been opened across the country as on 30.11.2025,” Patel said.

“Across the country, total sales of Rs 6,290.23 crore MRP value have been made under the scheme during the last five financial years,” she added.

Uttar Pradesh (3,731) accounted for the highest number of JAKs, followed by Kerala (1,685), Karnataka (1,543), and Tamil Nadu (1,483).

The flagship scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), was launched in 2014 with just 80 centres.

The JAKs provide essential medicines more accessible to people and reduce the out-of-pocket expenditure. These government pharmacies provide generic medicines, which are available at lower prices but are equivalent to expensive branded drugs in quality and effectiveness.

From Rs 65 crore funds sanctioned and utilised in 2020-21, Patel noted that in 2024-25 the amount sanctioned for JAKs rose to Rs 284.50 crore. Of these, Rs 182.73 crore was utilised.

Under the PMBJP scheme, an incentive to JAK owners is given at a rate of 10 per cent of monthly purchases, subject to a ceiling of Rs 10,000 per month.

In addition, JAK owners are also provided an incentive of up to Rs 10,000 per month for maintaining the requisite stock of 200 high-demand products.

With a view to further expanding the coverage of the scheme, the Government has set a target to open 25,000 JAKs by March 2027.

JAKs are opened by inviting applications from individual entrepreneurs, non-governmental organisations, societies, trusts, firms, private companies, etc.