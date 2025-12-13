Azerbaijan's SOCAR Ponders Opportunities For Collaboration In Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic have explored opportunities for cooperation across energy, industry, transport, and other priority sectors, Trend reports, citing the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The discussions were held as part of the 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the meeting, SOCAR Vice President Anar Mammadov engaged with Bakyt Torobayev, Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Republic's Cabinet of Ministers. The discussions were attended by representatives from SOCAR Downstream, various government and state institutions of Kyrgyzstan, as well as key stakeholders from the business sector.

The primary focus of the meeting was to explore potential cooperation in sectors such as energy, industry, and transport, while also fostering an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.